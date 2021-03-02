St. Petersburg, FL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers (“Carillon”), a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, today announced the launch of “Markets in Focus,” a twice-weekly podcast featuring unique perspectives from Carillon’s industry-leading investment veterans, on the latest trends and developments driving markets.
Host Matt Orton, CFA, Director and Portfolio Specialist at Carillon, will guide listeners through incisive discussions with asset management professionals from Carillon and a variety of investment leaders across the firm’s five partner affiliates. Topics of discussion will include trending financial news, broader forces shaping the investment landscape, and the opportunities for investors within the current market environment.
The first two Markets in Focus episodes are currently available, including:
Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.
