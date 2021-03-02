NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Informa Connect is launching a new place for the innovation industry to connect virtually – All Things Innovation. The online content hub, powered by the industry-leading event, FEI: Front End of Innovation, serves as an on-demand resource and education center for innovation professionals including first-look access to the latest methodologies and case studies; members-only expert Q&As and live debates; a reference library of best practices; and exclusive, curated networking and learning events.



All Things Innovation connects a diverse community of global innovation leaders to share content in real time, to challenge each other’s points of view and facilitate meaningful, year-round conversations and connections – both online and offline. As an additional benefit, community members also receive special pricing to live events.

“All Things Innovation is a true community initiative built to serve the needs of all innovation, R&D and product development professionals,” said Anastasia Ioannou, General Manager, IMI Division at Informa Connect. “Our mission is to connect people through shared content – whether providing a needed solution to a specific challenge or offering a break in the day to listen to leadership lessons from the best in the business.”

All Things Innovation member companies to date include:

3M

Amazon Web Services

Autodesk

Bayer Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Edgewell Personal Care

EMD Serono

InsightsNow

MOFI

Stanley Black & Decker

USAA

And more!



For more information and to become a member, visit the All Things Innovation website.

To get involved as an All Things Innovation partner, contact Liz Hinkis at Elizabeth.Hinkis@informa.com.

About All Things Innovation

All Things Innovation is a community for the innovation trend spotters, opportunity makers, needle movers. Disrupt yourself and learn new ways to absorb content allowing you to innovate and break barriers in ways that have not been done before.

FEI’s All Things Innovation is now a collection of innovation research, articles, industry presentation masterclasses, blogs, live chats, brainstorming sessions, wide selection of events, networking sessions, clubs and much more presented throughout the year and available to innovation professionals instantly.

Innovation content drafted by innovators themselves and garnished with editorial touches to bring you cross industry analysis, benchmarks and outlook.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

