Nashville, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) announced its expansion into Nashville. Nashville’s expanding footprint in areas such as health care, private equity, manufacturing, and technology creates opportunity for CLA to seamlessly bring its experience and knowledge to one of the fastest growing markets in the country. The firm plans to open its first office in downtown Nashville in the summer of 2021.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint and bring the CLA family to an expansive market like Nashville,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “With its diverse economy and business community, Nashville presents an opportunity for CLA to crosscut its deep experience in industries such as health care and private equity to a business community that is expanding rapidly in these areas.”

CLA already has a growing number of clients in the Nashville market, creating more than $3 million of volume to date. To manage the business and CLA’s regional efforts, the firm also announced a few key relocations to Nashville. Mike Slavik, firmwide expansion leader, will serve as managing principal of the Nashville office, along with Mark Wyzgowski, principal, who will lead the local private equity business. The Nashville expansion solidifies the firm’s footprint across the Sunbelt region with an established presence already in Charlotte, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

“Nashville’s rapid economic growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and strong talent pool is exactly why we are so excited for our latest greenfield expansion,” said Mike Slavik, CLA firmwide expansion leader. “This is a tremendous opportunity to deliver seamless client experiences and bring our firm promise to the marketplace, while finding ways to make a community impact.”

In addition to its business expansion plans, CLA will be working closely with community organizations in the area to support Nashville’s continued growth and business innovation.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

