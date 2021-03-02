South Bend, IN, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) SIMBA Chain is expanding to Avalanche, accelerating its mission to simplify decentralized technologies for builders of all skill sets. By integrating with Avalanche, SIMBA Chain’s platform for streamlined, low-code smart contract deployment will be even more powerful for the projects’ communities and crypto developers.

SIMBA Chain provides the intuitive version of smart contracts functionality sought by Avalanche and legions of dApp developers in the crypto world. This is particularly important as decentralized finance gains momentum as an alternative to traditional centralized financial instruments.



Since the launch of the Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge on February 8, smart contract activity on Avalanche has boomed, with transactions increasing by 631% to over 400,000, and unique wallets increasing by 1300% to top 30,000.



“Avalanche is enabling low latency and cheap transaction costs, which is great news for users. At the same time, the EVM-compatible programmability and native cross-chain communication will enhance the functionality for developers. As we’ve seen at SIMBA Chain, the easier it is for developers, the faster the adoption rate,” says Joel Neidig, CEO of SIMBA Chain.



At its core, the SIMBA platform auto-generates Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs. This provides REST-based access to smart contract methods that transact on the blockchain ledger and enables access control groups for reading or writing.



It provides a generic API to multiple blockchain systems and thus is not dependent on a single blockchain or distributed ledger technology. SIMBA Chain currently supports several blockchains, with more on the roadmap.



Since the launch of the Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge on February 8, smart contract activity on Avalanche has boomed, with transactions increasing by 631% to over 400,000, and unique wallets increasing by 1300% to top 30,000.



About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based, Smart Contract as a Service (SCaaS) platform enables industry and governments to quickly develop and deploy Web 3.0 distributed applications (dApps) for many blockchains and across many platforms. The SIMBA Chain Enterprise platform is a comprehensive, fault tolerant, secure environment that is focused on providing scalable production applications. An underlying Graph-based model provides unparalleled insights and analytics by connecting everything together and representing relationships between entities, connecting versions of smart contracts, and even mapping smart contracts between different blockchains for a single application. SIMBA Chain was the recipient of the 2020 Tibbets Award from the US Small Business Administration, the 2020 Air Force Additive Manufacturing Gold Medalist for a blockchain enabled entry, a 2019 TechCrunch Disrupt Top Pick, and the 2019 Techpoint Mira Award. The SIMBA Chain platform supports Avalanche, Ethereum, Quorum, RSK, Stellar, Binance and Hyperledger as well as other blockchain protocols

Contact:



Joel Neidig

CEO

SIMBA Chain

5749144446

info@simbachain.com

https://simbachain.com/





