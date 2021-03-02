Texas, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market size is estimated to reach 14.5 billion in 2027. Changing standard and regulations by government of different countries are driving the market growth. On the basis of product, arc safety segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. As a result of COVID-19, electrical safety personal protective equipment (PPE) market has shown a significant slowdown in 2020. Power utility industry segment projected to hold larger market share in coming years.

Based on Product Type, Market is Segmented into

Wearable Rubber Insulation Insulating Boots Insulating Gloves Insulating Mats/ Blankets Insulating Sleeves

Arc Flash Safety

Arc Flash Clothing FR Jackets FR Pants/Overall FR Shirts

Footwear

Insulating Gloves

Insulating Mats

Other Arc Flash Face Shield Goggles Hats Hearing

Clips

Insulating Tools Fitting and Others Shotgun Switching Telescopic

Cover Up Insulation Blankets Covers Hoses



Based on Application, Market is Segmented into

Arc Flash Safety

Arc Flash Clothing

Based on Industry, Market is Segmented into

Power Utility Power generation Transmission Distribution Electrical welding

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Automotive

Others

Based on Region, Market is Segmented into

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Austria, U.K., Turkey, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Central & South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of Central & South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Companies profiled in his report are

AJ CHARNAUD & Co (Pty) Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Bulwark Protection

CATU SAS

Chicago Protective Apparel, Inc.

Cintas Corporation

COFRA S.r.l.

Hastings Fiber Glass Products

HERRAMIENTAS TECNICAS, SA (HETSA)

Honeywell International Inc.

National Safety Apparel Inc.

Rauckman Utility Products Llc

Raychem RPG Ltd.

Regeltex

Secura B.C.

Sibille Fameca Electric

Sofamel

Stanco Safety Products

UVEX Safety Group Gmbh

YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

Research Methodology

Market Insight Solutions uses both primary and secondary research tools and insights to present a comprehensive industry outlook. Industry Experts act as a great contributor to our analysis. In order to attain the best understanding of the product, we interview a panel of leaders from the specific industries for better technical knowledge and determine the driving factors responsible for at local and macroeconomic platform. Additionally, with secondary data, we analyze sales, annual profits, and contracts through the company's annual reports, sales reports, company websites, in-house databases, journal and statistical publications, and many other resources.

This report sheds light on some significant parameters pertinent to the market

What is the COVID-19 impact in Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market ? What is the current market status and how did this market evolve? What are the current factors driving the market and the barriers restraining the market? Are governmental, political and regulatory factors significant to this market and do they affect key growth areas? What are the significant players of this market and what do their prospects look like during the forecast period? What are the regulations that will influence to boost the supply chain network of the market? What are the best investment opportunities for R&D of the product and new service lines? What are some of the major developments in the key geographical regions which led to the current status? What are the current production and technological challenges to develop the market?



Market insight solutions provide a detailed blueprint of the Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market with the presentation of market dynamics and with the purpose of forecast. The report showcases an in-depth analysis to cover the market. To ascertain the market potential in the global platform, our analysts have further taken into consideration – competitive landscape and developmental landscape to make their point.

The major goal of our report is to develop a framework to help business executives make effective decisions. Thus, our framework provides an overview of important parameters like customer journeys, geographical regions supporting the market, emerging avenues, and the significant players partaking in the overall lifecycle of the product.

Below is a snapshot of our key strategic plans

Customer Journey with product lifecycle- Companies today want their customers to interact with their brands, and our framework helps in achieving the best engagement possible. Our analysts take a deeper look at your customer's journey with the products and services to determine their pain points across various touchpoints.

