New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Temperature Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956954/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The High Temperature Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$940.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Polyester Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$514.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$720.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$591.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Aremco Products, Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Belzona International Ltd.

Carboline Company

Chemco International Ltd

General Magnaplate Corporation

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Weilburger Coatings GmbH

Whitford Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956954/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Temperature Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High Temperature Coatings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: High Temperature Coatings Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: High Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Epoxy (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Epoxy (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Epoxy (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Silicone (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Silicone (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Silicone (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyester (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyester (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Acrylic (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Alkyd (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Alkyd (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Alkyd (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Coil Coatings (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Coil Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Coil Coatings (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Petrochemical (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Petrochemical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Petrochemical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Marine (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Marine (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Marine (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Metal Processing (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Metal Processing (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Metal Processing (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Stoves & Grills (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Stoves & Grills (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Stoves & Grills (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High Temperature Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States High Temperature Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: High Temperature Coatings Market in the United States

by Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States High Temperature Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: High Temperature Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: High Temperature Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian High Temperature Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian High Temperature Coatings Historic Market

Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: High Temperature Coatings Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian High Temperature Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: High Temperature Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for High Temperature Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: High Temperature Coatings Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Temperature Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Japanese High Temperature Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: High Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese High Temperature Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: High Temperature Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese High Temperature Coatings Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for High Temperature Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: High Temperature Coatings Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High Temperature Coatings Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European High Temperature Coatings Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: High Temperature Coatings Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European High Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European High Temperature Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: High Temperature Coatings Market in Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European High Temperature Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: High Temperature Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: High Temperature Coatings Market in France by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French High Temperature Coatings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: High Temperature Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French High Temperature Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: High Temperature Coatings Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German High Temperature Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: High Temperature Coatings Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German High Temperature Coatings Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: High Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian High Temperature Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: High Temperature Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian High Temperature Coatings Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Demand for High Temperature Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: High Temperature Coatings Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for High Temperature Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: High Temperature Coatings Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: United Kingdom High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High Temperature Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: United Kingdom High Temperature Coatings Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: High Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe High Temperature Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: High Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe High Temperature Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe High Temperature Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: High Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe High Temperature Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: High Temperature Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Coatings Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: High Temperature Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 115: Rest of World High Temperature Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Rest of World High Temperature Coatings Historic

Market Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: High Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Rest of World High Temperature Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: High Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of World High Temperature Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956954/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001