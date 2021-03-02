Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. In earlier days, excipients were considered inactive ingredients. Over time, pharmaceutical scientists discovered that excipients are not inactive and frequently have substantial impact on the manufacturer and quality, safety, and efficacy of the drug substance(s) in a dosage form. Tablets and capsules are preferred drug because they can be precisely dosed and packaged on a large scale, and can contribute to good patient compliance.
The report " Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market, By Product Type (Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Mannitol and Others), By Form (Crystal, Powder and Others), By Application (Industrial and Non-Industrial) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Increasing continuous manufacturing technology and the rising geriatric, children and mentally-disabled population has increased the demand for flexible oral dosage formulations including chewable tablets and lozenges. As excipients not only enhance the performance of the formulated product, but also during processing. Hence, the global oral solid dosage excipients market is subsequently increasing.
Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market is segmented based on the product type, form, application, and region.
