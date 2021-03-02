



David Howell joins the Company as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 20 years of operations experience

PLAYA VISTA, CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces the release of CEO Ryan Fishoff’s annual letter to shareholders. Highlights of the letter include:

In-depth overview of the Company’s partnerships and brands, including its recently announced JV with Cali Bear

Sales and monetization plan for the Company’s proprietary nanotechnology

Expansion of potential applications using the Company’s nanotechnology including alcohol, cannabis, and psychedelics

Increased focus on corporate governance in 2021

To read the entire letter, click here

The Company announces that David Howell has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Howell brings over twenty plus years of operational, branding, and business development experience, having held numerous positions with large corporations and startups, including the beverage sector, where he has overseen the launch of branded beverages and been an investor in bottling and canning operations. Mr. Howell will also be appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am pleased to announce that David Howell will be joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer. David was instrumental in putting together the Cali Bear joint venture, and will play an integral role in executing the goals and objectives for 2021 that I outlined in the letter to shareholders. David brings tremendous experience in operations and business development, and his impact has already been quite significant in his short tenure in the position. I am quite confident that David will be a key contributor to the Company’s growth and increase in shareholder value.”

David Howell, Chief Operating Officer, commented, “I am honored to join American Premium Water Corporation. I want to thank Ryan Fishoff for bringing me on board and trusting me with this prestigious position. We share a similar vision for the Company; a premium branded consumer products company that leverages its nanotechnology in the CBD and functional beverages categories. Throughout my career, I have built a massive network that I believe can bring tremendous benefit to the Company and help it achieve its strategic objectives. I am excited to be working alongside Ryan fulltime and contribute toward the Company reaching its full potential.”

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear (www.calibear.life) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

