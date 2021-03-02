Jersey City, New Jersey, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning), by Solution (Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Product Recommendation and Planning, Price Optimization, Customer Relationship Management), by Application (In-Store Visual Monitoring and, Surveillance, Market Forecasting, Predictive Merchandising, Programmatic Advertising), Geography”. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market was valued at USD 1.94 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.18 % from 2021 to 2028

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Overview

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is principally driven by the growing investments in AI technology to develop innovative applications for improving retail customer experience. Machine learning and deep learning technologies are anticipated to have the most notable market share during the forecast period. Companies in the retail industry are utilizing machine learning and deep learning technology to offer a more personalized experience to the end-users as well as to give an interactive environment to them. Moreover, the growing trend of rising technology adoption can be associated with the necessity for streamlining retail operations, decreasing efforts, and rising revenue mostly for e-commerce retailers.

The major players in the market are Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Sentient technologies, Oracle, SAP, Intel, NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft Corporation and ViSenze.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market On the basis of Technology, Solution, Application, and Geography

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Technology Natural Language Processing Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Solution Visual Search Virtual Assistant Product Recommendation and Planning Price Optimization Customer Relationship Management

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Application In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance Market Forecasting Predictive Merchandising Programmatic Advertising

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



