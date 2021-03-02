New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Barrier Packaging Film Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956945/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pouches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion , While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The High Barrier Packaging Film market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Lids Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Lids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bischof + Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Dunmore Corporation

Flex Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

LINPAC Packaging

Mondi plc

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

ProAmpac

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Sealed Air Corporation

Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956945/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Barrier Packaging Film Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High Barrier Packaging Film Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: High Barrier Packaging Film Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pouches (Packaging Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pouches (Packaging Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pouches (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Bags (Packaging Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Bags (Packaging Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Bags (Packaging Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Lids (Packaging Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Lids (Packaging Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Lids (Packaging Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Shrink Films (Packaging Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Shrink Films (Packaging Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Shrink Films (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Laminated Tubes (Packaging Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Laminated Tubes (Packaging Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Laminated Tubes (Packaging Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million :

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Food (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Beverages (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Beverages (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Electronic Devices (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Electronic Devices (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Electronic Devices (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Medical Devices (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Medical Devices (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Medical Devices (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in the United

States by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States High Barrier Packaging Film Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian High Barrier Packaging Film Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Market

Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 48: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for High Barrier Packaging Film:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Barrier Packaging Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese High Barrier Packaging Film Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese High Barrier Packaging Film Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese High Barrier Packaging Film Market by

Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for High Barrier Packaging Film in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High Barrier Packaging Film Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European High Barrier Packaging Film Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European High Barrier Packaging Film Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Europe in US$

Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European High Barrier Packaging Film Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in France by

Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: High Barrier Packaging Film Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German High Barrier Packaging Film Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian High Barrier Packaging Film Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: High Barrier Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian High Barrier Packaging Film Market by

Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for High Barrier Packaging Film in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for High Barrier Packaging

Film: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High Barrier Packaging Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: United Kingdom High Barrier Packaging Film Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: High Barrier Packaging Film Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020-2027



Table 98: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe High Barrier Packaging Film

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 101: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Asia-Pacific

by Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific High Barrier Packaging Film Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: High Barrier Packaging Film Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific High Barrier Packaging Film Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 110: Rest of World High Barrier Packaging Film Historic

Market Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 111: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Rest of World High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: High Barrier Packaging Film Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of World High Barrier Packaging Film Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001