Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 March 2021 at 17:30 EET





Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on share plans

Sanoma has today delivered a total of 210,363 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) to 130 employees of the Group as part of its long-term share-based incentive plans. More detailed information about the incentive plans is available on www.sanoma.com.

After the share delivery, Sanoma holds a total of 318,614 own shares.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

