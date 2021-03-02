New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemodialysis Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956938/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cuffed Tunneled Catheter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$390.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Hemodialysis Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Non-tunneled Catheter Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Non-tunneled Catheter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$129.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$154.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956938/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hemodialysis Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hemodialysis Catheters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hemodialysis Catheters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cuffed Tunneled Catheter (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cuffed Tunneled Catheter (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cuffed Tunneled Catheter (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Non-tunneled Catheter (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Non-tunneled Catheter (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Non-tunneled Catheter (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Clinics/ Dialysis Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Clinics/ Dialysis Centers (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Clinics/ Dialysis Centers (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Home Dialysis (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Home Dialysis (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Home Dialysis (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Hemodialysis Catheters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Hemodialysis Catheters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemodialysis Catheters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Hemodialysis Catheters Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Hemodialysis Catheters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Hemodialysis Catheters in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hemodialysis Catheters Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Hemodialysis Catheters Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Hemodialysis Catheters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Hemodialysis Catheters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Hemodialysis Catheters in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Hemodialysis Catheters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemodialysis Catheters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Hemodialysis Catheters Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Hemodialysis Catheters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Hemodialysis Catheters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Catheters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Hemodialysis Catheters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Hemodialysis Catheters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hemodialysis
Catheters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hemodialysis Catheters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Hemodialysis Catheters Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Hemodialysis Catheters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Hemodialysis Catheters Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Hemodialysis Catheters in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 140: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Hemodialysis Catheters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Hemodialysis Catheters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hemodialysis Catheters Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: The Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Hemodialysis Catheters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemodialysis Catheters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Hemodialysis Catheters Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 179: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Hemodialysis Catheters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Hemodialysis Catheters Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hemodialysis Catheters in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Hemodialysis Catheters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hemodialysis Catheters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hemodialysis Catheters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Hemodialysis Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Hemodialysis Catheters Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Hemodialysis Catheters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Hemodialysis Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: Hemodialysis Catheters Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956938/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: