New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Duty Robot Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956931/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mining, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$131.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.2% share of the global Heavy Duty Robot Platform market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Heavy Duty Robot Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$66 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$66 Million by the year 2027.



Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 23.7% Share in 2020



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$46.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$43.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 227-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DFRobot

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

SuperDroid Robots Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956931/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heavy Duty Robot Platform Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Technology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Technology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Labor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Labor by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Labor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Heavy Duty Robot Platform Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Heavy Duty Robot Platform Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot Platform by

Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Robot Platform

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by End-Use - Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mining, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Cost Analysis - Technology and Labor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Cost Analysis - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Technology and Labor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Robot Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Robot

Platform by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty

Robot Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956931/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001