LOS ANGELES and BOULDER, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, and OpenDrives, a global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable network-attached storage (NAS) solutions, today announced an end-to-end, fully integrated data storage and storage lifecycle management solution to improve data storage workflows, ensure organizational agility and reduce costs. The combined solution integrates OpenDrives’ high-performance, low-latency primary storage with Spectra Logic’s StorCycle® Storage Lifecycle Management software that accelerates workflow productivity and advances business efficiencies.

“To stay competitive, organizations must continuously evaluate their existing workflows and modernize their IT infrastructures,” said Jeff Braunstein, director of product management for Spectra Logic. “The OpenDrives and Spectra Logic joint solution delivers a modern ‘next-generation’ combination of primary and secondary storage together with a dynamic storage lifecycle management strategy that ensures data and content is in the right place at the right time.”

OpenDrives’ hyper-scalable NAS solutions provide enterprise-grade primary storage that is flexible, scalable and fast, delivering low power consumption and high performance. When combined with Spectra’s StorCycle Storage Lifecycle Management software, the joint solution delivers Ethernet-based scale-out storage via StorCycle’s ability to quickly identify and migrate inactive data and finished projects from primary storage to a lower cost tier of storage that includes all tiers of cloud storage, spinning disk and tape.

The solution uses open storage standards such as SMB, NFS and LTFS, and can be installed and configured in only a few hours. By reducing data on the primary tier, organizations maximize primary tier storage capacities while configuring the more economical perpetual tier to be as responsive as their workflows demand.

“Any organization experiencing exponential data growth has had to rely on either throughput, software management, or secondary storage for digital preservation, an often fragmented and costly process,” said Sean Lee, chief product and strategy officer at OpenDrives. “By integrating Spectra Logic’s StorCycle software with OpenDrives’ NAS platform, we’re streamlining data usage, access and protection to help IT and storage managers balance the speed of data access with the cost of storage and take a modern data storage approach.”

Starting today, all global entities in media and entertainment, high performance computing, education, research, healthcare and government can experience a modern, cost-effective solution for end-to-end data storage and lifecycle management with OpenDrives and Spectra Logic.

Click here to read more about the Spectra Logic/OpenDrives joint solution. To learn more, attend the SpectraLIVE Virtual Conference Best Practices Edition webinar on April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT.

About Spectra Logic Corp.

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com .

About OpenDrives, Inc.

OpenDrives is a global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable network-attached storage solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding workflows, from Hollywood to healthcare, and businesses large and small. The company delivers the highest performing solutions to match individual performance needs, even for the most robust, complex and mission-critical projects, both on-premise and in the cloud. To learn more, visit www.opendrives.com.

