STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 2, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign has decided to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of SEK 240 million in combination with overallotment options of up to approximately SEK 30 million – a total of approximately SEK 270 million. The purpose of the financing is, among other things, to accelerate the company's development through the new strategy program ASCENT25.



The guarantors of the rights issue include several of the company's previous major shareholders, including Karolinska Development, SEB Venture Capital and Fouriertransform. In connection with the rights issue, OssDsign presents a new corporate strategy with the purpose of realizing its potential and accelerating the development towards a positive cash flow by 2025. The great interest in the issue reflects confidence in OssDsign's capacity to advance to a new level.

The new strategy, ASCENT25, aims to accelerate the company's growth, value creation and innovation until 2025. The investment broadens OssDsign by supplementing the company's current focus on craniomaxillofacial indications with two new market segments: orthobiology and spinal surgery. The strategy includes five key areas: expansion in the US through increased interaction with treating physicians and key opinion leaders (KOL), establishment of the company's orthobiology operations through commercialization of the synthetic bone grafting technology that was part of the acquisition of Sirakoss Ltd, accelerated internal product development, product validation through new preclinical and clinical studies and clinical registers, and streamlining of the company's production capacity.

“We see great potential in OssDsign's new offensive corporate strategy. The successes over the past year show that there is a clear need for a global player with high-quality products in regenerative treatment of bone defects", comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.”

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

