Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Overnight Oats Market accounted for US$11.6Mnin 2020 and is estimated to be 2030 US$17.8Mn and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The growth of the overnight oats market is increasing significantly due to its various health benefits and weight management plan. In January 2021, Quaker Oats Company sold 60% of the overnight oats in one day during the launch of the product. Overnight oats market is demand by the consumers.

The report "Global Overnight Oats Market, By Type (Steel Cuts, Whole Oats, Instant Oats, Old Fashioned Oats), By Form (Flakes, Granules, Others), By Flavor (Butter Flavor, Cheese Flavor, Bacon Flavor, Original Flavor, Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Breakfast Cereals, Animal Feed, Others), By Distribution Channel(Super & Hypermarket, Specialty Store Market, Online Stores, Convenience Store, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America And Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2029.

Key Highlights:

In March 2020, Overnight Oats Company Brekki which was acquired by Cedar’s Foods, launched new line at Expo West.

According to Fooddive, Oatmeal Makers are reaching customers breakfast demand

Quaker based oatmeal business have shown a tremendous increase in there performance with there dollar sales up 2.6% to $635 million.

Analyst View:

In today’s generation, when people are fitness freak they require food which is protein rich and high in fiber. Oats are rich in antioxidants and have high protein content. After having oats in the breakfast we don’t feel hungry for a longer period of time as soaking oats overnight leads to breakdown of starch which in turns absorbs lots of nutrients from the oats which would provide various benefits to the body.





Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Overnight Oats Market is segmented based on the type, form, flavor, applications, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the Global Overnight Oats Market is segmented into Steel Cuts, Whole Oats, Instant Oats, Old Fashioned Oats

By form, the market is segmented in Flakes, Granules, Others

By flavor, the Global Overnight Oats Market is segmented into Butter Flavor, Cheese Flavor, Bacon Flavor, Original Flavor, Others

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into Super & Hypermarket, Specialty Store Market, Online Stores, Convenience Store, Others

By region, the Global Overnight Oats Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the overnight oats market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Overnight Oats Market include The Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.), Kellogg’s Company, Post Holdings Inc., General Mills Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Nature’s Path Food Inc., Nestle S.A., W Jordan Cereals Ltd., Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd., Federal Oats Mills Sdn. Bhd.. THE Quaker Oats Company is the first to launch Overnight Oats.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Overnight Oats Market"

