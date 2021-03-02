Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Emergency Medical Equipment Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”
LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3 % from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 30.4 Billion by 2027.
North America dominates the emergency medical equipment market since the past and will continue its trend till the forthcoming years. High prevalence of trauma related injuries and surgeries performed every year in the US. Additionally, strong presence of key players, technological advancements, and well-established hospital infrastructure are the prominent factors responsible for stimulating the growth of North American regional market for emergency medical equipment.
Download Sample Pages Of This Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2466
On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will record a significant CAGR for the emergency medical equipment market. This is accounted by rising geriatric population coupled with growing exposure of medical emergency and high government involvement. Such factors contribute to the fullest for the APAC emergency medical equipment market.
Market Drivers and Restraints
Rising geriatric population is prone to several medical emergencies that involve cardiac arrest, respiratory disorder, and other medical urgency. Additionally, high prevalence of natural calamities requires advanced emergency medical care. Apart from that, due to increasing demand the emergency medical services vary drastically from developed to developing countries. Low and middle income countries lack comprehensive emergency medical services (EMS) that can be accessed throughout the country. This factor limits the growth of emergency medical equipment market globally. However, some of these countries are highly involved in welcoming international industry players to explore untapped opportunities in emerging economies.
Segmental Outlook
The global emergency medical equipment market is segmented based on type, application, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, emergency resuscitation equipment, infection control supplies, patient monitoring systems, personal protection equipment, and others. By application, the market is segregated as trauma injuries, cardiac care, respiratory care, and others. By end-user, the market for emergency medical equipment is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.
View Table Of Content Of This Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/emergency-medical-equipment-market
By type, emergency resuscitation equipment segment will record largest market share in the forecast period. This is attributed to rising pool for the number of emergency visits resulting in demand for emergency resuscitation equipment. Based on application, the cardiac care segment will account remarkable market share of the emergency medical equipment market. This is well supported by rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and surging pool of geriatric population more prone to cardiac diseases. Furthermore, by end-user, hospital segment will contribute dominating share for the emergency medical equipment market.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies profiled in this report involve GE Healthcare, Stryker, Asahi Kasei, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Philips, 3M, Smiths Medical, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, and among others.
Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports
Some of the key observations regarding Emergency Medical Equipment industry include:
Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2466
Buy This Premium Research Report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2466
Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting
https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting
Pune, INDIA
ARC logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: