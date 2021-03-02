HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Partners LP (“Targa Resources Partners” or the “Partnership”) today announced it has completed the 2020 tax packages for the holders of Targa Resources Partners 9% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (“Series A Preferred Units”), including Schedules K-1.

The tax packages are available online by accessing the Partnership's website at www.targaresources.com. The Partnership expects to complete the tax package mailing during the week of March 1, 2021. A link to K-1 Tax Support is located by first clicking on “Investors” and then clicking on “Tax Matters.” The tax packages can also be accessed by clicking https://www.partnerdatalink.com/targapreferreda. These units were redeemed by the Partnership on December 21, 2020. Accordingly, the 2020 tax packages are the final tax packages holders will receive.

Changes to tax packages for Targa Resources Partners LP Series A Preferred Units can be (i) made by clicking https://www.partnerdatalink.com/targapreferreda or www.targaresources.com, (ii) submitted by email to TargaPreferredAK1Help@deloitte.com, (iii) faxed to (215) 982-6302, (iv) directed to the Partnership’s K-1 call center at (844) 435-5150, or (v) mailed to the post office box shown below.

Partner DataLink

Targa Resources Partners LP

P. O. Box 8447

Hermitage, TN 37076-8447

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com.



Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer