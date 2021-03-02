TULSA, OK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) updates their pending acquisition, additional opportunity discussions, and TrustLock progression.



RJD Green stated that it is hopeful of consummating the acquisition of the Midwest fabrication company soon. RJDG is working through two due diligence issues that have occurred and expect to resolve the issues upcoming, which will allow for a definitive closing date.

RJD Green further stated they have been encouraged by their funding affiliate to move forward in additional discussions with opportunities procured in the medical billing sector. The Company will be pursuing those opportunities in March.

The merger of TrustLock into IoSoft Inc. has launched due diligence in the IT development process of the Company.

RJD Green stated they will continue to update shareholders as newsworthy progressions occur in the 2021 acquisition efforts.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

