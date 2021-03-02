ATLANTA, GA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), the No. 1 online trainer for early childhood educators (ECE), has extended its affiliation with the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS). CCEI has been an NCCRS member since November 2010.

Thanks to the five-year renewal, students may articulate credit for their CCEI training at more than 1,500 colleges and universities across the nation based on National CCRS’ credit recommendations and in accordance with transfer policies established by the receiving institution.

“By achieving NCCRS recognition, CCEI can continue helping educators articulate credit for learning outside the college classroom,” says Maria Taylor, president of CCEI. “Whether you’re working toward your CDA Certificate, Director’s Certificate or Early Childhood Credential, you can be confident your investment is time well spent.”

CCEI is an online education company specializing in the creation, delivery, and administration of professional development curriculum for childcare staff, early childcare providers, school-age caregivers, early learning professionals and center administrators. To date, more than 19,000 people have graduated from one of CCEI’s certificate programs.

As part of the rigorous renewal process, NCCRS’ team of college faculty evaluators and subject matter experts thoroughly assessed CCEI’s curriculum. The panel of evaluators determined CCEI’s programs: present college-level material, follow a prescribed program of instruction taught by qualified individuals and include an appropriate method of evaluating student performance.

Since 1973, NCCRS has been evaluating training and education programs offered outside of traditional college classroom settings and translating them into college credit equivalencies.

For more information about CCEI, visit: www.cceionline.edu .

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

