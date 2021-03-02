Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market is estimated to be US$ 13 million by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1%. Himalayan salt is a rock salt mined from Khewra salt mines in Pakistan. It has pink color due to the presence of trace minerals such as magnesium, phosphorous, vanadium, and potassium. Himalayan salts are commonly used for seasoning, cooking, and preserving foods. Himalayan pink rock salt has grown in popularity among health food advocates owing to the presence of trace minerals which are beneficial in creating electrolytic balance, increase hydration, as well as prevent goitre and iodine deficiency.

The report "Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market, By Type (Iodized and Non-Iodized ), By Application (Food & Beverages, Salt Lamps, Bath Salts, Gourmet Salts and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

According to the Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) guidelines, salt usage should not have more than 0.01% of potassium iodine. In addition, WHO also states that the limit of saline intake is to be reduced around 30% by 2025 which drives the pink Himalayan salt market.

Recent advancement with Himalayan salt, Amazing Health Himalayan salt pipe has been sold by Amazing Health Ltd since 2009, amazon was the first company to sell this device with Himalayan Salt in the UK. Inhaler has high quality salt with full testing and a ceramic inhaler. Comes with easy to add granules of salt lasts for approx. 1 year then the salt can be changed. Used for air passages to be open. When used regularly, it provides salt therapy to the respiratory system. Use for 10-15 mins per day or otherwise occasionally if just feeling blocked up and conjested

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4641

﻿Analyst View:﻿

Consumers are getting conscious about ongoing consumer wariness and trends for choosing products that are suitable for their healthy lifestyle choices. So the players involved in this industry are focusing and are coming up with international standards and certifications. Italian and French food, which call for specialized flavors and seasonings are using Himalayan salts so, there is also a growing opportunity in the market for organic flavored salts made from all-natural ingredients.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market estimated to be US$ 13 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1%. The Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market is segmented based on the type, application, distribution channel and region.

By Type, the Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market is segmented into Iodized and Unionized

By Application, the market is segmented in Food & Beverages, Salt Lamps, Bath Salts, Gourmet Salts and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others

By region, the Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the pink Himalayan salt market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4641

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market include

Evolution Salt Co., Himalayan Salt Company, Kutch Brine Chem Industries, Mineral Salt, Naturo Healthplus, NutroActive Industries Pvt. Ltd, Saltan Ltd., SaltArt, SaltWorks, SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market, By Type (Iodized and Non-Iodized ), By Application (Food & Beverages, Salt Lamps, Bath Salts, Gourmet Salts and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-pink-himalayan-salt-market-4641

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis





To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com