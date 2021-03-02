SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airbyte , creators of an open-source data integration platform, today announced that it has raised $5.2 million in seed funding led by Accel with others joining that include: YCombinator; 8VC; Calvin French-Owen, co-founder of Segment; Charles Zedlewski, former general manager at Cloudera; Auren Hoffman, co-founder and CEO of LiveRamp and CEO Safegraph; Travis May, co-founder and CEO at Datavant; and Alain Rossmann, president at Machinify.



Airbyte helps moving and consolidating data from different sources to data warehouses, data lakes or databases in a process referred to as extract, load, and, when desired, transform (ELT). Users are able to create data pipelines from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, and BigQuery.

The number of Airbyte users has grown from 250 companies at the end of January to 600 today. They include: Safegraph, Dribbble, Mercato, GraniteRock, Agridigital, Cart.com.

“Compared to other ETL technologies, there are three big differences with Airbyte. First, our open-source approach allows Airbyte to cover the long tail of integrations, as we make it easy for the community to build and maintain connectors,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO of Airbyte. “Second, Airbyte is so simple to use that a non-technical analyst can just start replicating data in minutes. Last, we enable users to maintain full and secure control of their data whether that is in their on-premises data center or private cloud.”

Airbyte solves two problems: First, building and maintaining connectors is very resource intensive so the company’s efforts that are backed by a community of users multiplies the number of people working on data connectors. Second, there are many data connectors that aren’t even available without custom builds. Airbyte is already fostering a community of users to build and maintain open source connectors available to anyone. To date, there are 50 connectors that Airbyte is certifying to ensure they are production ready.

“There is tremendous innovation happening in the data ecosystem, and we’re particularly excited by Airbyte’s open-sourced, community-based approach, especially as the amount of data and the applications for its use within the enterprise grows geometrically,” said Amit Kumar, partner at Accel. “The Airbyte team really stood out to us with their roots at LiveRamp solving this very problem for themselves — stitching together large quantities of data from disparate sources.”

The Airbyte connectors run in Docker containers, which means they all operate independently from each other making it simple to apply updates. It also enables the community to build connectors in the language of their choice.

Airbyte is the open-source data integration alternative running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is based in San Francisco. To learn more, visit airbyte.io .

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, DJI, DocuSign, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Jet, Pillpack, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Tenable, UiPath, and Venmo are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 35+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel.

