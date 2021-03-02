EDMONTON, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new platform from Health City and Brightsquid has accepted 12 companies to its cohort, aiming to better prepare small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to reach commercialization of their products and service. The platform, called the Digital Health Integration Readiness Platform, will help companies navigate the complex integration requirements that are critical to success in the Alberta health system.



The companies were selected based on an extensive set of criteria, including stage of development, technology readiness, and potential for improved clinical and economic outcomes. The cohort includes 8 Bit Cortex, AltumView, Andromeda Medical Imaging, Coalese Health Systems Inc, Eczema Baby Solutions, Highway Innovation, My Viva Inc, Neuraura Biotech, Paradem, Protxx, Qualisure Diagnostics, and Wosler.

“Most health technology companies struggle to meet security and privacy requirements to safely store and transmit patient data. The Digital Health Integration Readiness Platform will prepare companies to enter the healthcare market by providing the resources they need to navigate complex compliance security specifications and start charting a clear path to commercialization,” said Rohit Joshi, CEO, Brightsquid.

The platform is an important step for the success of health companies in the province, and will allow Alberta-based companies to remain in Alberta, driving economic development for the region.

“The long-term goal of the Digital Health Integration Readiness Platform to better prepare SMEs for progression through the health commercialization life cycle, allowing companies to scale without leaving the province, and ultimately providing high quality digital health products and services to the Alberta and Canadian market,” said Reg Joseph, CEO, Health City. “This will be key in job creation and economic growth in the province, especially as we look toward post-pandemic recovery.”

Funding support for the platform is provided from Western Economic Diversification Canada as part of a $5.5 million federal funding package announced on December 18, 2020, intended to bolster Alberta’s health and life sciences sector.

At the time of release, The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, said, “I have seen firsthand the willingness of Canadians to work together in support of the economy and the health of one another throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This global challenge has highlighted the strength of Canada’s health and life sciences sector while underscoring the need for continued support of both the industry and the people who work tirelessly to keep Canadians safe. I’m proud that today’s investment will support Alberta firms to commercialize new technologies, which is important for our economy and for keeping Canadians healthy.”

Sessions will run March 4 through March 25, 2021. For more information, visit www.healthcities.ca.

About Health City

Health City is a Canadian Not-for-profit Corporation that works with clinicians, innovators, philanthropic organizations, and companies to develop new pathways of care that can drive better health outcomes and economic development in the health sector. Our focus is on transforming innovations from our health sector into solutions that have commercial application and global relevance, adopting them for impact locally and scaling them for export to global markets.



For more information, visit www.healthcities.ca.

About Brightsquid

Brightsquid Secure Communications Corp. was founded in 2009 to connect the entire healthcare community around the patient through a single secure communication channel. Brightsquid supports privacy-compliant operations and communications in tens of thousands of healthcare organizations across North America. Brightsquid’s experience supporting digital transformation in healthcare and knowledge of team-based patient care plan management help expedite adoption and the realization of the benefits of technology.

