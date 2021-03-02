Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High time to think before eating cheese! These cheese wraps are gluten free, low carbs and keto dieter’s dream:

The Global Cheese Market accounted for 2020- US$8.7Mn and is estimated to be 2030- US$19.7Mn and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. Hence global cheese wrap market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Keto-approved, lightly baked sheets of cheese that can be wrapped, stuffed, rolled, melted, crisped and baked to perfection are launched for the diet lovers.

The report " Global Cheese Wrap Market, By Source (Buffalo Milk, Goat Milk and Others), By Cheese Type (Cheddar, Parmesan, Jarlsberg and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

On April 14th, 2020 Crystal farms launched the cheese wrap containing low-carb and naturally lactose- and gluten-free content.

On May 4th, 2020 Folios launched Folios cheese wrap for keto dieters.

Analyst View:

Increasing concerns among the population regarding health might boost the market, as it is present with less carbs and high source of protein. These wraps are Keto and Atkins friendly, with gluten free and lactose free which are beneficial for the health. Considering all the above mentioned points this market can progressively increase in the forecast period. Local players in the region can increase the production which drives the growth of the cheese wrap market.

Key Market Insights from the report:



The Global Cheese Wrap Market is segmented based on the cheese type, distribution, and region.

By Cheese type, the Global Cheese Wrap Market is segmented into Cheddar, Parmesan, Jarlsberg and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Cheese Wrap Market is segmented in Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores and Others

By region, the Global Cheese Wrap Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Cheese Wrap Market include Crystal farms dairy co., Folios.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cheese Wrap Market, By Source (Buffalo Milk, Goat Milk and Others), By Cheese Type (Cheddar, Parmesan, Jarlsberg and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

