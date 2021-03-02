The viability of the pilot program in the Bronx, will lead the way for future scooter-share programs in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, discusses Bronx scooter crash lawyer.

The viability of the pilot program in the Bronx, will lead the way for future scooter-share programs in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, discusses Bronx scooter crash lawyer.

NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYC DOT’s Scooter-Share Pilot Program is Coming to The Bronx For a Test Drive Updates Cyclist and Attorney Glenn Herman!

Manhattan based cyclist and attorney Glenn Herman, a NYC scooter crash lawyer has an update for you. What you need to know if you are injured in a scooter or E-Bike crash, now that New York is finally offering an e-scooter rental program. Long in the works, the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced last week that a pilot e-scooter share program will be coming to some eastern Bronx neighborhoods. The pilot program, expected to be launched in late spring, will run for a minimum of one year and cover neighborhoods from Eastchester to Co-op City.



Pilot E-Scooter Rental Program

It is estimated that as many as 2,000 – 3,000 e-scooters will be brought to the East Bronx during Phase 1 with an increase to as many as 4,000 – 6,000 in a potential second phase in 2022 that will include Throggs Neck, Parkchester and Soundview.

A benefit for e-scooter users as well as all cyclists is that the DOT plans to add new bike lanes to the neighborhoods where the pilot program is being launched.

New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, Chairman of the Transportation Committee said that “[m]icromobility is the future of New York City. . . this e-scooter pilot program will pave the way towards eventually bringing e-scooters into other areas across the City.”

The pilot program will allow the DOT to experiment with ways to better manage sidewalk clutter, including making dedicated parking corrals and software-based management for scooter parking.

The DOT has not announced which e-scooter company will be providing the scooters.

Lyft, which sponsors the Citibike program, has e-scooter share programs in other cities.



On June 25, 2020, the New York City Council voted to allow e-scooters that can travel up to 20 mph and bicycles with electric motors that can travel up to 25 mph across New York City. Earlier in the year, New York State had legalized the use of certain e-scooters and e-bicycles.

Electric scooters, or e-scooters, became legal in New York State in August 2020 and is defined by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles as “a type of device with handlebars, a floorboard or a seat, and an electric motor that can be powered by the electric motor and/or human power.”

Bicycles with electric assist or e-bikes became legal in New York State in April 2020 and is defined as “multiple classes of bicycle with an electric motor and operable pedals” E-scooters and e-bicycles do not need to be registered.

What to Know if You are Injured in an E-Scooter Crash.

If you are injured while operating an e-scooter, the first thing to do is seek immediate medical attention. Call 911. Obtain the names, addresses and telephone numbers of all witnesses and any people who came to your assistance. If your injury happened from a defective condition on the roadway such as a pothole, unmarked speed bump, broken manhole cover or other dangerous street hardware, take photos of the condition and write down the specific location. Report the crash event to the police. Do not give any statements to investigators or insurance representatives before you have consulted with a qualified attorney.

If you were struck by a car, taxi, truck, bus or other motor vehicle while operating a scooter, you are entitled to have your medical bills, lost wages and other expenses paid by the No-Fault insurance policy of the motor vehicle that struck you. (New York Insurance Law Article 51). If that motor vehicle did not carry the required insurance you can obtain insurance benefits from the Motor Vehicle Accident Indemnification Corporation (MVAIC. New York Insurance Law Article 52).

The time to apply for No-Fault Insurance Benefits is short. Thus, people injured in motor vehicle crashes should not delay in making a claim to the responsible insurance company.

If you have sustained a “serious injury” from a motor vehicle crash, you are also entitled to sue for non economic or pain and suffering money damages. (New York Insurance Law §5102(d)). As with your No-Fault claim, it is important to speak with an experienced attorney without delay so the proper steps can be taken to protect your legal rights.

If you sustained a serious injury from a crash with a motor vehicle while riding, you might be entitled to sue for non-economic or pain and suffering money damages. As with your No-Fault claim, it is important to speak with an experienced manhattan bicycle injury lawyer without delay so the proper steps can be taken to protect your legal rights.

The same rules apply if you are injured while riding a bicycle or if you are a pedestrian.

Many people suffer severe and disabling injuries through no fault of their own and may be entitled to be compensated for their medical expenses, time missed from work and pain and suffering. For more information consult Glenn Herman, a personal injury lawyer regarding scooter crashes in the New York City metro area, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island. First step should be understanding your rights in New York State as a scooter rider and citizen by speaking with an experienced and qualified Bronx scooter crash lawyer from the law firm of Herman and Herman PC who will help guide injured E-scooter and E-Bike riders, cyclists and other injury victims in the NY metro area.

https://hermannyc.com

Media contact:

R. William

212-966-1928

Sources:



https://www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pr2021/pr21-008.shtml https://www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pr2021/pr21-008.shtml https://www.ridesharingdriver.com/what-is-lyft-scooter-is-it-better-than-bird-lime/ https://nypost.com/2020/11/22/nycs-law-legalizing-e-scooters-officially-goes-into-effect-on-monday/ https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/electric-scooters-and-bicycles-and-other-unregistered-vehicles Electric scooter. Every device weighing less than one hundred pounds that

(a) has handlebars, a floorboard or a seat that can be stood or sat upon by the operator, and an electric motor,

(b) can be powered by the electric motor and/or human power, and

(c) has a maximum speed of no more than twenty miles per hour on a paved level surface when powered solely by the electric motor. https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/electric-scooters-and-bicycles-and-other-unregistered-vehicles









This news has been published for the above source. Manhattan Injury Lawyer Herman & Herman [ID=17124]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment