Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market accounted for US$ 826 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2508 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%. Virtual health gives patients various opportunities like to share data, contents and perform personalized interactions remotely. This allows more convenience and high-quality access to care that can enhance provider-patient interactions. Furthermore, virtual health-facilitated robotics and automation can help relieve doctors, administrative, or routine tasks, giving them more opportunities to practice at the top of their license. For example, virtual assistants can handle prescription orders, appointment scheduling, and transcribing clinician notes automatically into the database due to which doctors can spend more time treating and engaging in face-to-face interactions with their patients

The report " Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Machine learning, Context aware computing, Natural language processing, Computer vision, Speech recognition, Querying method), By Application (Health monitoring, Digital consultation, Virtual nurses, Precision medicines, Drug creation, Healthcare system analysis, Medication management and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

On 17th feb 2021, Lumiata has announced a new partnership with Ascend.io in order to provide customers with access to its proprietary data preparation process. This relationship will ensure that all Lumiata customers, regardless of their cloud environment, can work seamlessly with the company in their own virtual private cloud environment (VPC).

On 18th Feb, 2021, Tech-enabled health provider Eden Health landed US$60 million in Series C funding. Insight Partners led the round with participation from Amigo Health, Aspect Ventures, Company Ventures, Flare Capital, Flexcap Ventures, Max Ventures and PJC.

Analyst View:

Health consumers of future are likely to benefit from personalized virtual health care market. With wider health care ecosystem transforming with time, hospitals and health systems should prioritize the virtual care. For specific technology investments, organizations should include physician time and workflow in addition to business value. Organizations should invest in training tools that can help clinicians feel confident about their changing role and can provide better treatments.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market accounted for US$ 826 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2508 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%. The Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market is segmented based on the offering, technology, application, and region.

By Offering, the Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

By Technology, the market is segmented in Machine learning, Context aware computing, Natural language processing, Computer vision, Speech recognition, Querying method.

By Application, the Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market is segmented into Health monitoring, Digital consultation, Virtual nurses, Precision medicines, Drug creation, Healthcare system analysis, Medication management and Others.

By region, the Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the virtual critical care solution market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Virtual Critical Care Solutions Market include Nvidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, AiCure, iCarbonX, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Pathway Genomics Corporation, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Sophia Genetics, Apixio, Inc., General Vision, Inc. and Microsoft among other domestic and global players.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

