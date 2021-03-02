YORK, Pa., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. (York, PA) has named Brian C. Davis as Quality Manager. Davis has served as Director of Quality & Safety for Intertek B&C in York, PA since 2012. At Morehouse, he will be responsible for managing all of the company’s quality assurance efforts in force and torque calibration products, services, and training.



“Since Morehouse’s mission is to lower measurement risk in force and torque, we are excited to add someone of Brian’s deep experience in quality assurance,” says Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse.

While at Intertek B&C, Davis managed a team of internal auditors covering 120+ facilities. He refined a wide range of testing processes and updated for conformity to new regulations and policies. Prior to Intertek B&C, his experience included stints as Senior Supplier/Quality Engineer for Adhesives Research, Senior Validations Specialist for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and Senior Data Review Specialist for Lancaster Laboratories. Davis holds an M.S. degree in regulatory affairs from Northeastern University and a B.S. degree in biochemistry from Lebanon Valley College.

Morehouse Instrument Company: At Morehouse we create a safer world by helping our customers make better force and torque measurements. We believe in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. We challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating our customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. We build fantastic force equipment that is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times.

