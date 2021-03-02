VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Krysta Chapman as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective immediately.



Ms. Chapman is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst. She holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Mathematics and a Masters degree in Accounting from the University of Waterloo. Ms. Chapman worked with Pathway Capital Ltd., a private venture capital investment firm, as Chief Financial Officer, managing several private and public mining companies, and as Corporate Treasurer at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.



The team at Winshear would very much like to thank Andrew MacRitchie for his great contributions to the company, both as team member and CFO. We wish him the very best in his new endeavours.



About Winshear Gold Corp

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region of Peru. Gaban is a possible hard-rock source for the modern-day alluvial gold rush underway in the Madre de Dios basin downstream; Winshear is investigating the project for potential to host significant volumes of potentially minable gold resource.

The Company is also conducting fully funded arbitration proceedings against the Tanzanian Government to recover its investment and damages for the expropriated SMP gold project in Tanzania.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Mark V. Sander”

Mark V. Sander, President

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at (604) 210-8751