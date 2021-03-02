ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff as set forth below.



The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company releases nos. 7/2018 and 8/2018 of 20 March 2018. The right to performance shares and determination of the final number to be allocated may be achieved in March 2021, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated.

The final calculations have now been completed, and final allocation of share options and delivery of performance shares have taken place as stated in the attached pdf.

Please note that for the special incentive plan – the equity-based one-time scheme – the overall pay-out of the plan on the vesting date for the performance shares and on the exercise date for the share options can never exceed a total value of 300% of the recipient’s 2018 annual base salary. This means that the amount stated under final allocation of shares is the maximum gain. The final number of share options is determined at the time of exercise.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014



This information is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment