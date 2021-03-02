Royal Palm, West Palm Beach, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release – West Palm Beach FL

South University is proud to announce the launch of a new Master of Science in Physician Assistant (“MSPA”) program at the West Palm Beach campus located in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

Physician Assistants (PAs) are healthcare professionals who practice across specialties, performing critical roles in medical practice. PAs practice in every state in a variety of settings, improving patient access to quality care. PAs are transforming healthcare through patient-centered, team-based medical practice.

The first cohort class of 40 students was selected from over 1300 applicants across the nation, representing a diversity of ethnicities and healthcare backgrounds. Department Chair Dr. Ilaria Gadalla shared, “We are honored to contribute to these students’ medical education and serve the Palm Beach community. South University is focused on developing professionals and mentoring future leaders.”

The MSPA program is one of South University’s leading graduate programs offered within the College of Health Professions available at four of our campuses (Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Tampa, FL; and now West Palm Beach, FL).

The first South University MSPA program was established in 1997 in Savannah, GA. The West Palm Beach MSPA program will continue to expand, admitting approx. 50 students each year. Students receive 15 months of classroom and skills education followed by 12 months of clinical rotations focused on core medical disciplines. Upon graduation, students are awarded a Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant.

Dr. Jeffrey Bishop, Medical Director of the South University MSPA Program and former U.S. Navy PA, works closely with the students to foster the development of skills essential for patient care. With over 35 years of patient care in Palm Beach County, Dr. Bishop is enthusiastic about his role in training the next generation of providers, stating, “We are fortunate to have the support and involvement of our community physicians and our local hospitals throughout the student’s 27 months of training.”

For more information about the Master of Science in Physician Assistant program or any South University programs, please contact our team at (561) 273-6500 or visit us at SouthUniversity.edu/WestPalmBeach

