ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Jacobi
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 2,621                    3,200
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,200

DKK 8,388,170
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-02
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen


                                                                          ALK-Abelló A/S


For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

                                                  

