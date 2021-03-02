TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Cluny”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 (“Policy 2.4”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The Meeting will be held via a Zoom teleconference and entry will be limited to registered shareholders and/or their duly appointed proxyholders.



In addition to the election of directors and the appointment of auditors, at the Meeting, the Company will seek shareholder approval for certain matters in connection with the Company’s business combination transaction with Teonan Biomedical Inc., as disclosed in more detail in the Company’s press release dated November 30, 2020. This includes approval to (i) change the name of the Company to “The Good Shroom Co Inc.” (Les bons Champignons inc); (ii) continue the Company from an Ontario corporation to a corporation under the Canada Business Corporations Act; and (iii) consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidation common share of the Company for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares.

In addition, in accordance with recent amendments by the Exchange to the capital pool company (“CPC”) program and Policy 2.4, which became effective on January 1, 2021 (the “New CPC Policy”), the Company will be seeking disinterested shareholder approval to amend the escrow release conditions of the Company’s CPC escrow agreements dated October 31, 2012 and June 6, 2018 (the “Escrow Agreements”) affecting 2,300,000 common shares (766,666 assuming completion of the consolidation). The proposed amendments to the Escrow Agreements would result in the Company’s escrowed common shares to be subject to an 18 month escrow release schedule detailed in the New CPC Policy, instead of the current 36 month escrow release schedule. The amendments to the Escrow Agreements are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

For further information:

Cluny Capital Corp.

James Greig, Director

(778) 788-2745

james_greig@hotmail.com



The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the Meeting and the resolutions to come before the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting. Cluny made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; failure of the shareholders to approve the resolutions put before them at the Meeting; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by Cluny with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Should any factor affect Cluny in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Cluny does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and Cluny undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.