PHOENIX, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR kicked off a new year delivering the remainder of its $200,000 COVID-19 Community Impact Fund to 22 Arizona non-profit organizations, slated to help provide critical support services to people impacted by the ongoing pandemic.



“2020 reminded us all of the importance of community and helping each other,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA. “This global pandemic continues to leave an impact on our communities and local organizations are the heart and soul of our communities. We’re fortunate and very pleased to be able to provide funding support to help these vital local organizations continue to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

EPCOR created the one-time COVID-19 Community Impact Fund to help communities recover from impacts of the pandemic by providing financial support to locally based non-profits providing essential services. Today’s announcement completes the $200,000 in assistance provided through EPCOR’s Community Impact Fund. Arizona non-profits and social service organizations selected to receive support from the fund include:

Area Agency on Aging Salvation Army—Glendale Corps. Benevilla St. Mary’s Food Bank Bullhead City Families First Food Bank St. Rose Community Pantry/Market on the Move Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) St. Vincent de Paul’s Community Fund of Sun City West Sun City Homeowners Association Foundation’s Resident Assistance & Maintenance (RAMP) Extended Hands Food Bank Surprise Youth Foundation Fighter Country Partnership UMOM New Day Centers Fresh Start for Women Foundation Valley View Community Food Bank Havasu Community Health Foundation Youngtown Community Fund Hope Community Services Local First Arizona Foundation Northwest Valley Connect Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank

The company previously provided $60,000 to the Arizona COVID Relief Fund, Arizona 2-1-1 and HeroZona Bridge Forum, as well as $27,000 for community-based organizations in the company’s New Mexico and Texas service areas.

EPCOR employees also donated more than $5,000 – matched dollar for dollar by EPCOR – to local food banks and social service non-profits in their communities.

“We are so very grateful for EPCOR’s investment in our children and an opportunity for a healthy, hopeful future,” said Kary Goitia, President and CEO of Hope Community Services, one of the organizations to benefit from the Community Impact Fund. “The pandemic has resulted in an increase in anxiety and depression, causing more significant challenges for our children at a time when our youth are in need of reassurance and safety,” she stressed.

These donations are the latest step taken by the company to support customers affected by COVID-19. Since March 2020, EPCOR has suspended disconnections and offered bill payment support, including $10 monthly bill discounts for Arizona customers whose employment has been disrupted or who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“While we struggle with the strife of the pandemic and other uncertainties, it is comforting and beneficial when corporations such as EPCOR contribute to assist those affected as they have with their recent donation to the Sun City Home Owners Association RAMP fund,” said Jerry A. DeLano, General Manager of the Sun City Home Owners Association.

EPCOR’s COVID-19 Community Impact Fund is separate and in addition to support EPCOR provides to local organizations, events and programs. To learn more, visit epcor.com.

