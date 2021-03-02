SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the beginning of 2021, inCruises International LLC, the world’s largest cruise membership club, announces a more comprehensive agreement with Trust My Travel (TMT), the world’s leading specialist in travel payment insurance. What is significant about this exclusive consumer protection agreement is that ALL Membership payments processed by inCruises are protected, not just the ones processed via Trust My Travel.

Formerly, Trust My Travel provided inCruises customers (Members) with protection for membership payments paid to inCruises and processed only by Trust My Travel. In the unlikely event that inCruises would fail financially, Members would be refunded membership payments they paid to inCruises. Under the new exclusive agreement, this same benefit now covers membership payments processed via Trust My Travel as well as other payment providers.

Will Plummer, Trust My Travel CEO & Co-Founder states: “inCruises has been a great partner to Trust My Travel since they started using our protected merchant services in 2019. This is another great step in our journey together that they have extended our protection, the only solution to protect ALL customers who buy through their platform.”

“What this historic agreement between Trust My Travel and our company clearly shows, is that due to our financial strength, world-class management, and outstanding leadership position, inCruises has weathered the storm, and truly has come out stronger, with better agreements from the cruise line industry and bank processing providers,” says inCruises Co-Founder, President and COO Frank Codina.

inCruises is now proudly displaying the following text on their corporate website (footer - upon clicking the Trust My Travel logo):



All client payments to INCRUISES INTERNATIONAL LLC are protected by Trust My Travel. This means in the unlikely event of our financial failure, you will receive a refund for Membership payments made to INCRUISES INTERNATIONAL LLC that were not previously utilized, expired, or applied towards an upcoming cruise booking, for which a confirmation number has been delivered by a Third Party Service Provider (a cruise line).





About inCruises International LLC

inCruises®, founded in 2016, is an invitation-only exclusive membership travel club and a total game-changer for the way families plan, save and pay for their vacations. inCruises is committed to making cruising more accessible, affordable, and even profitable for millions of people worldwide.



