Los Angeles, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that prominent litigation lawyer Brian Sun has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner.

Sun, who joins from Jones Day, is a seasoned trial lawyer experienced in complex business litigation, white collar criminal defense and investigation matters. Representing Global Fortune 500 companies and high-profile individuals, Sun has a litigation practice that covers a range of areas, including matters involving unfair competition, intellectual property, commercial bribery, public corruption, entertainment, shareholder rights, contractual disputes and fraud.

A Fellow with the American College of Trial Lawyers, Sun is recognized by Chambers USA in its top tier for California: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations and also appears on the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers of America list. He has been honored with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s (NAPABA) Trailblazer Award, the National Diversity Council’s Multicultural Leadership Award and the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Brian is a tremendously skilled trial lawyer who can handle the most complex business disputes and cross-border investigations, which are strengths at our firm that we want to further bolster. Clients will benefit from the decades of trial experience that Brian brings to our firm and Los Angeles office.”

Jeff Margulies, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Partner-in-Charge in Los Angeles and San Francisco, commented:

“Brian is an LA litigation legend, and we look forward to incorporating him into our growing office. Expanding our presence in California is a continued focus at Norton Rose Fulbright, and adding a litigator with Brian’s reputation reflects that commitment.”

Sun, who has served as president of NAPABA and the Los Angeles Regional Foodbank, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright stands among the elite in litigation and investigations, and the firm’s global capabilities fit perfectly with my practice. I also see opportunities for this global law firm in California, and I am eager to make meaningful connections for my new colleagues.”

A former federal prosecutor and Partner-in-Charge of Jones Day’s Los Angeles office for several years, Sun also served as a deputy general counsel to the Christopher Commission, which recommended sweeping reforms of the Los Angeles Police Department in the wake of the Rodney King incident.

Sun, who is licensed to practice in California, earned his BA and law degree at the University of Southern California.

