VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



– fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 am EST Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference – Tuesday, March 16th at 1:50 pm EST



To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Contact:

Noopur Liffick

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investors@chinooktx.com

media@chinooktx.com