NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III ("Churchill III") ("MultiPlan" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPLN) on behalf of shareholders who purchased



MultiPlan securities between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") and on behalf of all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III's merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "MultiPlan"), which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the "Merger").

All investors who purchased shares of MultiPlan Corporation and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of MultiPlan Corporation, you may, no later than April 23, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On November 11, 2020, one month after the close of the Merger, Muddy Waters published a report on Churchill III titled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab" (the "Muddy Waters Report") .

Among other revelations, the Muddy Waters Report revealed that MultiPlan was in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare, which was estimated to cost the Company up to 35% of its revenues and 80% of its levered free cash flow within two years. Following this news, Churchill III stock dropped and by November 12, 2020, the price of Churchill III Class A common stock fell to a low of just $6.12 per share, nearly 40% below the price at which shareholders could have received for their shares at the time of the shareholder Merger vote.

