GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands , March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company is pleased to announce that Senior Operations Manager Anika Hewitt has been selected by the Banking Insurance & Securities Association’s (“BISA”) Diversity and Inclusion Committee to be a part of the 2021 Rising Star Class. Ms. Hewitt will be joining up to 14 others who have been selected by BISA to participate in this prestigious program.



BISA is the premier American financial services industry association dedicated to serving those responsible for the marketing, sales and distribution of securities, insurance, and other financial products and advisory services through the bank channel. Member companies include depository institutions of all sizes, their broker/dealer and mutual fund subsidiaries, third-party marketing companies, product manufacturers and firms providing products, technology or services to support these enterprises. BISA has a long-standing history of being a leading society across industry.

The Rising Star Program recognizes BISA members who have demonstrated outstanding promise and commitment in diversity, equity and inclusion to the financial industry. Commensurate with her entry as a Rising Star, Ms. Hewitt will be inducted into the Rising Star Mentorship Program which provides resources for BISA Rising Stars to gain more knowledge of the financial services industry, have more exposure to senior leaders, receive career coaching and advice, and gain more exposure to career opportunities.

Ms. Hewitt has been with Knighthead Annuity since 2014. Her broad range of talents and knowledge has made her a highly valued member of the Company. Ms. Hewitt commented: “Being selected for this program is a wonderful honor and achievement. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the BISA Diversity and Inclusion team to further my career in this industry while also representing Knighthead Annuity as a leader in the offshore annuity sector and in the Cayman Islands overall. I pledge to bring my full skill set and diverse experiences to BISA.”

Ms. Hewitt was nominated for the program by Knighthead Annuity’s Head of Sales, John Harrell. Mr. Harrell shared: “Anika is one of our industry’s best and brightest and we are thankful to BISA for recognizing her contributions and talents by bestowing on her this prestigious honor. Her dedication to Knighthead Annuity and our industry exemplifies the very word professionalism.”

Ms. Hewitt will be recognized at the BISA Annual Convention scheduled for July 13-16, 2021 in Hollywood FL.

About Knighthead Annuity

Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company™ is rated A- (Excellent) by both Kroll Bond Rating Services and AM Best. The Company offers fixed annuities to international clients through regulated institutional distribution partners and reinsurance of fixed liabilities from other insurers. www.knightheadannuity.com .

