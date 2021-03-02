Fort Myers, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility at 8440 Murano Del Lago Drive, Estero, FL. The nearly 16,000 square foot clinic provides comprehensive cancer treatments as well as imaging services with a fixed PET/CT technology, pathology and laboratory services, in-house specialty pharmacy as well as care management services for patients participating in value-based care initiatives.

“We’re pleased to celebrate the opening of our fifth cancer center in Lee County,” said FCS Chief Operating Officer Jason Coe. “With the addition of the FCS Estero facility, we’ve made it easier for residents in this fast-growing community to access the most advanced treatments close to home.”

FCS medical oncologist Dr. Rebecca Kosloff said, “With clinical cancer care, research and diagnostics under one roof, we are able to provide a robust menu of treatments personalized for each individual’s unique needs and lifestyles.”

"Our new cancer center was designed and built using evidence-based design, and it incorporates the most advanced technologies for laboratory services and imaging," said FCS medical oncologist Dr. Mark Rubin. "These factors are so important in the care and healing process and help to ensure the very best outcomes for patients.”

“As members of this community, my colleagues and I care deeply and share a strong commitment to ensuring the availability of exceptional, compassionate and innovative cancer care for our neighbors and the many new residents who are moving to southwest Florida in record numbers,” said FCS medical oncologist Dr. Liliana Bustamante.

FCS Board-certified medical oncologists Drs. Ashok Bapat, Rebecca Kosloff, Ahsan Shah and Mark Rubin are providing care to patients at the new location.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

