OTTAWA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A2 milk market size was valued USD 8.21 billion in 2020, according to our research analysts.



Milk consists of various nutrients like fats, vitamins, proteins, minerals which are essential for human body in various biological processes. From these various nutrients, protein is used in various purposes, like making enzymes, hormones, muscles, strengthening bones etc. The two chief proteins found in milk are whey and casein. Casein is present at around 80% in cow’s milk and contains all the vital amino acids. Conventional cows’ milk contains two types of casein proteins namely A1 beta casein and A2 beta casein. Beta-casomorphin-7 is an opioid peptide discharged during the absorption of A1 beta-casein. This is a key reason why conventional milk is regarded as less robust than the A2 milk. Some research groups propose that BCM-7 might be connected to heart disease, digestive problems, type 1 diabetes, autism, and infant death.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1232

Growth Factors:

Factors such as increasing preference for A2 milk, growing use of A2 milk in infant formula, increasing health consciousness, rapid spread of knowledge related to health and well-being through social media platforms along with traditional advertising mediums, increase in consumer spending in developing regions, rise in disposable income, increasing preference for sustainable and organic products, and launch of new products by multinationals are driving the growth of A2 milk market. Moreover, introduction of food and beverage policies, that mandate the companies to display ingredients and nutritional values on product packaging, are playing a major role in helping the consumers to opt for healthier alternatives.

Research studies have shown increase in gastrointestinal related problems in some people on consuming A1 beta casein containing milk. Also, the consumption of A2 milk indicated minimal or no gastrointestinal problems or discomfort. A2 milk is easily digested as compared to A1 milk, and thus is being wide preferred over A1 milk across the globe leading to market growth. A2 milk has nutritional benefits such as higher protein content, easy digestibility, rich source of calcium, essential vitamins and minerals etc. and is also free of antibiotics and hormones. Due to such health advantages a surge in demand for A2 milk is being observed globally. Also increasing health awareness and growing disposable income has led to preference for A2 milk over conventional milk. A2 milk is also being preferred for manufacturing other dairy products as well as infant formula due to easy digestibility and other health benefits. The increasing demand for dairy products thus augments the demand for A2 milk globally.

Report Highlights:

Among the A2 milk form segment, liquid dominated the overall market in 2020. High consumption rate and convenience are the foremost factors attributing to its large market share.

The milk-based beverages segment accounted for the major share of revenue in the application segment with more than 45% share in 2020 due to high use of A2 milk in the manufacturing of beverages. Infant formula segment is anticipated to grow at the uppermost CAGR through the forecast duration.

Carton packaging accounted for the largest revenue in the packaging segment. Low cost and ease of transportation is the key reason for high market share. The use of environment-friendly raw materials for the production of cartons is expected to assist the packaging type to retain its market dominance.

The a2 Milk Company Limited and Fonterra accounted for a significant share of the global A2 milk market in 2020.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1232

Regional Analysis:

The report includes information for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region dominated the worldwide market with a market share of higher than 41%. China and India indicated the highest slice in Asia Pacific principally due to increasing health awareness. Moreover, rising disposable income also supported the high market portion of the African region.

Europe was the subsequent significant market chiefly due to presence of highly developed dairy industry. Growing use of A2 milk in bakery and confectionary products in the European region is also expected to boost the demand for A2 milk in the anticipated time-span. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.5% in the estimate period. Africa, Latin America, and Middle Eastern regions are expected to display noticeable growth in the forecast duration.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The key companies functioning in the worldwide A2 milk market are Fonterra Co-operative Group, Amul (GCMMF), Provilac, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Vinamilk, and Nestlé S.A. among others.

Browse more Related Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/food-and-beverages



Increased spending on research and development along with mergers, acquisition, and collaborations are the important strategies taken up by manufacturers operational in the global A2 milk market. Moreover, leading companies are investing heavily on research for the development of new processing methods. In January 2021, A2 Milk Co. broadcasted the completion of a due diligence procedure for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Mataura Valley Milk.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Infant Formula

Milk-based Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

By Packaging

Carton Packaging

Glass Bottles

Cans

Plastic Pouches & Bottles

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1232

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



