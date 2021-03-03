TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (formerly LL One Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and that the Company changed its name from "LL One Inc." to "The Limestone Boat Company Limited". Trading of common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the Exchange will resume on March 4, 2021.



As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive agreement dated November 13, 2020 (the "Definitive Agreement") with The Limestone Boat Company Inc. ("LBC") and 2790889 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the parties completed a three-cornered amalgamation transaction (the "Amalgamation") resulting in the reverse take-over of LLO by the shareholders of LBC. Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Subco amalgamated with the LBC and, in connection with the Amalgamation, each holder of shares of LBC ("LBC Shares") received 50 Common Shares in exchange for each LBC Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). In addition, each convertible, exchangeable, or exercisable security of LBC was exchanged for a convertible exchangeable, or exercisable security, as applicable, of the Company on substantially the same economic terms and conditions as the original convertible, exchangeable or exercisable security of LBC based on the Exchange Ratio. As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company will function as a holding company with Amalco as its primary operating subsidiary. The business of Amalco is the business formerly conducted by the LBC.

A filing statement dated February 23, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"), providing information about the Qualifying Transaction, was posted to the Company's SEDAR profile, accessible via at www.sedar.com. Please see the Filing Statement on SEDAR for additional information, including details regarding LBC.

Outstanding and Escrowed Shares

Following completion of the Qualifying Transaction, there are 97,927,350 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis and 103,503,100 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

As disclosed in the Filing Statement, 52,319,850 Common Shares issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction (representing approximately 53.43% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement and an additional 10,000,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 10.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) are subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 7,950,000 Common Shares remain subject to a capital pool company escrow agreement.

Resumption of Trading

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the Exchange as a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology or Life Sciences Issuer under the symbol "BOAT" once the Exchange's conditions for listing are satisfied and the Exchange issues its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

Board of Directors

The board of directors of the Company consists of Telfer Hanson, Scott Hanson, Alan Gertner, Bryan Pearson, Charmaine Crooks, and Charles Pennock. Management of the Company consists of Scott Hanson (CEO), Donald J. Page (CFO), and Taylor Hanson (COO). Select biographical details regarding the board of directors and management can be found in the Filing Statement.

Early Warning Requirements – Scott Hanson

Scott Hanson announces his intention to file an early warning report in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers for securities of the Company.

Mr. Hanson intends to file an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 17,500,000 Common Shares in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Scott is the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Hanson did not, directly or indirectly, hold any shares of the Company. Immediately following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Scott Hanson holds, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 17,500,000 Common Shares (representing 17.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Scott Hanson directly holds 14,000,000 Common Shares and is deemed to beneficially own or control 3,500,000 Common Shares directly held by Cynthia Hayhurst.

The Common Shares held by Mr. Hanson, directly or indirectly, are subject to an applicable Exchange escrow time based release schedule, as more particularly described in the Filing Statement.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Hanson may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors, subject to applicable escrow restrictions. A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Scott Hanson in connection with the RTO and will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

Early Warning Requirements – Telfer Hanson

Telfer Hanson announces his intention to file an early warning report in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers for securities of the Company.

Mr. Hanson intends to file an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 16,319,850 Common Shares in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Mr. Hanson is the Chairman of the board of directors of the Company.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Hanson did not, directly or indirectly, hold any shares of the Company. Immediately following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Hanson holds, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 16,319,850 Common Shares (representing 16.67% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Telfer Hanson directly holds 1,250,000 Common Shares and is deemed to beneficially own or control 1,250,000 Common Shares directly held by Madeline Hanson. The Telfer Hanson (2017) Family Trust, of which Mr. Hanson is a trustee, holds 9,531,250 Common Shares and RKH Limited, of which Mr. Hanson is the controlling shareholder, holds 4,288,600 Common Shares.

The Common Shares held by Mr. Hanson, directly or indirectly, are subject to an applicable Exchange escrow time based release schedule, as more particularly described in the Filing Statement.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Hanson may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors, subject to applicable escrow restrictions. A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Telfer Hanson in connection with the RTO and will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

About Limestone

The Limestone Boat Company Limited is a North American designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial powerboats. Limestone is a heritage brand with a 35-year legacy, renowned for its timeless design, big water performance, quality manufacturing and durability. Crafted in a centrally-located manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Limestone features an evolved and expanded product line that will appeal to a growing number of boaters coast to coast.

