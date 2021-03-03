New York, NY, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION: In the original version of this announcement issued earlier today, the locations of a number of stock exchanges were incorrectly listed. Please find an updated and corrected list of participating exchanges and organizations below. Please also note the total number has increased to 105.

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 2 March 2021 — For the seventh consecutive year, the UN Global Compact will participate in Ring the Bell for Gender Equality — a collaboration of stock exchanges around the world ringing opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March and promote the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

The initiative is a partnership between the UN Global Compact, IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs to draw attention to women’s economic empowerment, and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

Stock exchanges around the world are working with investors and businesses to take practical action to advance gender equality through listing requirements, voluntary guidance documents, investment products, internal policies and training and awareness raising. In March 2020, 77 exchanges rang their bells for gender equality. This year more than 100 stock exchanges are participating in the initiative and local partners are hosting virtual events around the world where in-person ringings are not safe due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ring the Bell for Gender Equality events around the world encourage participants to scale-up efforts to achieve gender equality in their markets, industries and organizations by adopting and implementing the Women's Empowerment Principles. A joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs provide a holistic roadmap to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Private sector, civil society, Governments and the UN are working together to achieve gender equality targets and the other Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact said: “The Covid-19 pandemic risks reversing progress towards greater gender equality. I hope this year’s Ring the Bell for Gender Equality reminds business leaders that gender equality is a key driver of financial success and must be central to our efforts to build back better from this difficult time.”

This year, UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls’. This theme directly aligns with the work of the UN Global Compact on gender including the WEPs , which more than 4,500 CEOs have signed, as well as a successful first year of the Target Gender Equality accelerator programme.

Here is a list of participating exchanges and organisations:

Exchange/Organisation Date of Event Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) 11-Mar Armenia Securities Exchange TBD Australian Securities Exchange 08-Mar Chi-X Australia TBD Sydney Stock Exchange 04-Mar Wiener Börse 08-Mar Baku Stock Exchange 09-Mar Bahrain Bourse 08-Mar Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd 14-Mar Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange 05-Mar Euronext Brussels 08-Mar Banja Luka Stock Exchange TBD Botswana Stock Exchange 08-Mar B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão 08-Mar Bulgarian Stock Exchange 08-Mar NEO Exchange 08-Mar Toronto Stock Exchange 12-Mar Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago 09-Mar Shanghai Stock Exchange 08-Mar Shenzhen Stock Exchange 05-Mar Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 08-Mar (TBC) Taipei Exchange TBD Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp. TBD Bolsa de Valores de Colombia 09-Mar Bolsa Nacional de Valores 11-Mar Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A. 08-Mar Zagreb Stock Exchange 08-Mar Nasdaq Copenhagen 08-Mar Bolsa de Valores de Quito 09-Mar The Egyptian Exchange 09-Mar Nasdaq Helsinki 08-Mar Euronext Paris 08-Mar Georgian Stock Exchange 10-Mar Deutsche Börse AG 08-Mar Ghana Stock Exchange 10-Mar Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) 08-Mar The National Stock Exchange TBD Bolsa de Valores Honduras 12-Mar Nasdaq Iceland 08-Mar Bombay Stock Exchange 08-Mar National Stock Exchange of India Limited 08-Mar Indonesia Stock Exchange 09-Mar Tehran Stock Exchange Last 2 days Euronext Dublin 08-Mar Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange 08-Mar Borsa Italiana 08-Mar Jamaica Stock Exchange 08-Mar Japan Exchange Group, Inc. 08-Mar Amman Stock Exchange TBD Kazakhstan Stock Exchange 05-Mar Nairobi Securities Exchange 11-Mar Boursa Kuwait 08-Mar Kyrgyz Stock Exchange CJSC 10-Mar Beirut Stock Exchange 08-Mar Luxembourg Stock Exchange 08-Mar Macedonian Stock Exchange 08-Mar Bursa Malaysia 08-Mar Malta Stock Exchange 08-Mar BIVA (Bolsa Institucional de Valores) 08-Mar Bolsa Mexicana de Valores 09-Mar Bourse de Casablanca TBD Namibian Stock Exchange TBD Nepal Stock Exchange Limited TBD Euronext Amsterdam 08-Mar NZX Limited 08-Mar FMDQ Securities Exchange PLC 08-Mar Nigerian Stock Exchange 08-Mar Oslo Børs 08-Mar Pakistan Stock Exchange TBD Palestine Exchange 10-Mar Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Assuncion S.A. TBD Bolsa de Valores de Panama S.A. 10-Mar Bolsa de Valores de Lima TBD The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. 08-Mar Warsaw Stock Exchange 08-Mar Euronext Lisbon 08-Mar Qatar Stock Exchange 08-Mar Bucharest Stock Exchange 08-Mar Moscow Exchange 9-10 March Rwanda Stock Exchange TBD Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) 08-Mar Belgrade Stock Exchange 11-Mar Singapore Exchange 08-Mar Johannesburg Stock Exchange 08-Mar BME - Bolsas y Mercados Españoles 08-Mar Colombo Stock Exchange 08-Mar Nasdaq Stockholm 08-Mar SIX Swiss Exchange 08-Mar Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange 08-Mar Stock Exchange of Thailand 08-Mar Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange 8-9 or 10 Mar Tunis Stock Exchange 08-Mar Uganda Securities Exchange TBD Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange 08-Mar Dubai Financial Market 08-Mar Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange 08-Mar Aquis Exchange PLC 08-Mar London Stock Exchange Group 08-Mar Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo 05-Mar Cboe Global Markets 08-Mar Intercontinental Exchange | NYSE 04-Mar Nasdaq - US 01-Mar The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) 08-Mar Hochiminh Stock Exchange 08-Mar Zimbabwe Stock Exchange 08-Mar

About the Partner Organisations:

United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

Women in ETFs (WE)

Women in ETFs is the first women’s group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is a non-profit organization that brings together over 5,600 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers across the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific to: 1) CONNECT: Create opportunities for professional advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the ETF industry; 2) SUPPORT: Offer guidance for the current and next generation of women in ETFs and 3) INSPIRE: WE achieves this by organizing events at our chapters globally that support our goals of education, networking, philanthropy and idea sharing across the industry and beyond.

For more information, visit: www.womeninetfs.com to learn more, join, or sponsor. Follow us on Twitter: @WomeninETFs and on Linkedin: Women in ETFs

About IFC

IFC – a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group – is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested more than $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

The Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative

The SSE initiative is a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, regulators, and companies, can enhance corporate transparency - and ultimately performance - on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment. The SSE initiative is convened by four organizations - the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Global Compact, the UN Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). To learn more about becoming a Partner Stock Exchange or participating as a regulator or investor, visit sseinitiative.org Follow us on Twitter: @sseinitiative

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women)

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide. It works globally to make the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for women and girls and stands behind women’s equal participation in all aspects of life, focusing on four strategic priorities: Women lead, participate in and benefit equally from governance systems; Women have income security, decent work and economic autonomy; All women and girls live a life free from all forms of violence; Women and girls contribute to and have greater influence in building sustainable peace and resilience, and benefit equally from the prevention of natural disasters and conflicts and humanitarian action. UN Women also coordinates and promotes the UN system’s work in advancing gender equality. Learn more at: http://www.unwomen.org and https://www.empowerwomen.org/en/weps/about. Follow us on Twitter @UN_Women @Empower_Women and on LinkedIn: UN Women

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE):

Established in 1961, the WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses. Headquartered in London, it represents over 250 market infrastructure providers, including standalone CCPs that are not part of exchange groups. Of our members, 37% are in Asia-Pacific, 43% in EMEA and 20% in the Americas. WFE’s 57 member CCPs collectively ensure that risk takers post some $800bn (equivalent) of resources to back their positions, in the form of initial margin and default fund requirements. WFE exchanges, meanwhile, are home to nearly 48,000 listed companies, and the market capitalisation of these entities is over $74.4 trillion (at end 2018); around $95 trillion (EOB) in trading annually passes through the infrastructures WFE members safeguard (at end 2018). The WFE is the definitive source for exchange-traded statistics, and publishes over 350 market data indicators. Its free statistics database stretches back more than 40 years, and provides information and insight into developments on global exchanges. The WFE works with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and government organisations around the world to support and promote the development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets. The WFE shares regulatory authorities’ goals of ensuring the safety and soundness of the global financial system. With extensive experience of developing and enforcing high standards of conduct, the WFE and its members support an orderly, secure, fair and transparent environment for investors; for companies that raise capital; and for all who deal with financial risk. We seek outcomes that maximise the common good, consumer confidence and economic growth. And we engage with policy makers and regulators in an open, collaborative way, reflecting the central, public role that exchanges and CCPs play in a globally integrated financial system. Follow us on Twitter @TheWFE and LinkedIn: The World Federation of Exchanges.

