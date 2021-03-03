STOCKTON, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Through the pages in a book and through the wholly spirit living with –in me, I have learned to have courage with my Dad by my side,” Cindy Gilbert states.

In “The Lion and the Queen I hope to be….” (published by AuthorHouse) she describes how her story is like that of the Lion and the King. The situation of the Lion and the King is like her because she became injured and through her injuries came to find refuge in her “Dad” who is also her creator. In this book she presents in haiku, free style poetry and short stories how the Lion was out to get her, and how her injury saved her causing her to get closer to God who she also refers to as her “Dad.”

“This is about me as a unique creation of God with a unique story of salvation. No matter what anyone says, our Dad is a real invisible spirit who can read our thoughts and one day, we will encounter him in the afterlife,” Gilbert says. “With God, all things are possible and no matter what one has gone through in life, there is always better tomorrow's and a chance to live with God in heaven.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from writing this book, Gilbert replies, “For people to share this book with the sick at hospitals, share with the healthy, give to a friend or loved one. Quote and read it and may their belief in our True Father become stronger than it has ever been throughout our towns, cities, counties, states, countries and the world. He is real and can do all things through prayer.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/813019-the-lion-and-the-queen-i-hope-to-be

“The Lion and the Queen I hope to be….”

By Cindy Gilbert

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 80 pages | ISBN 9781665506212

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 80 pages | ISBN 9781665506205

E-Book | 80 pages | ISBN 9781665506199

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Cindy Gilbert is a Latin American immigrant from Nicaragua.

