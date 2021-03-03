VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Zadai brings his love of story to light in his first published novel, “Oracles Of Eden” (published by LifeRich Publishing), a fantasy tale that leads readers on a journey of discovering their true purpose and that they are, indeed, fashioned in the image of “the One” who created everything.

Inhabiting the universe of the Silver Sea are the Destiners: able-bodied, eagle-like beings that are swift of sword and wing. One day Raeh, having a predilection for danger, flies into the forbidden zone where a magnetic force overtakes him and pulls him into a portal. He is spit from the portal’s end into a magical jungle, where he glimpses the Image Maker.

Raeh returns to the Silver Sea with an unquenchable yearning for power. Persuasive and ambitious, he wins the allegiance of many of the Chayil, the Image Maker’s angelic host, and incites a rebellion. A torrid upheaval ensues, befouling the heavens with angelic blood while Raeh increases in power.

Valerian and Aurea, the first born of the Image Maker on a new planet, dwell contently in the Garden of Delights, but their hearts will soon be tested. So begins a journey in which all the Image Maker’s created beings will discover the immense power of choice and its inevitable consequences.

“Our culture has lost its way spiritually and morally, resulting in repeating the failed ideas and theologies of the past, not to mention a rise in militant atheism. So, there is a spiritual bankruptcy, if you will, even in the Church. In this story, there is hope,” Zadai points out. “If you enjoy using your imagination to scale the heights of the fantastical, delve into the far reaching mysteries of our beginnings, and gaze into the approaching glimpses of a sunrise, then you will thoroughly enjoy this tale.”

“Oracles Of Eden” aims to remind readers that God gave his people the most noble of callings, to be his children, his image bearers and that despite their brokenness, he still loves them and it is about his plan to restore them all completely. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/oracles-of-eden-michael-zadai/1137270789?ean=9781489729583.

“Oracles Of Eden”

By Michael Zadai

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781489729606

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781489729583

E-Book | 308 pages | ISBN 9781489729590

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Michael Zadai is a homegrown author who enjoys communicating the wonders of God through the medium of story. He is also a singer, songwriter and fancies outdoor photography. He resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is a father of four children and a grandfather of six.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader’s Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader’s Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader’s Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

Attachment

Marketing Services LifeRich Publishing 844-686-9607 pressreleases@liferichpublishing.com