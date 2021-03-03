BOWRAL, Australia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc O’Toole feels it is the right time to encourage others to explore their world on a spiritual level. This compelled him to pen “Student of the Universe” (published by Balboa Press AU) which is available for purchase at https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/772381-student-of-the-universe.

This mind/body/spirit book chronicles the author’s stories as he learns to recognize his God-given talents and abilities as a psychic medium. Here, he offers a collection of situations and experiences that he has personally witnessed throughout his lifetime, sharing examples of the journeys that have shaped him. Through metaphors, symbols, signs and visions, he describes how he has always had a deeper understanding and a different kind of knowing.

“Student of the Universe” carries a personal, individual flavour and offers daily tools that readers can adapt to their everyday living. The book is composed to provide answers and encouragement to those who are looking for direction in life.

An excerpt from the book reads:

“Practice the art of silence. Practice daily, or every other day, at the same time, and you will begin to hear the universe. Have you ever listened to the sound of silence?”

“Student of the Universe”

By Doc O’Toole

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 144 pages | ISBN 9781504320955

E-Book | 144 pages | ISBN 9781504320962

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Doc O’Toole is a former musician singer/songwriter now working as a psychic medium since 2013, who now devotes his life to his calling by helping those in need of direction. “Student of the Universe” is his first publishing venture.





