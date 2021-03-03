YORK, Pa., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent release “The Origins of AIDS and Autism” (published by Archway Publishing) is a collaboration between the Life Laboratory of Spirit and author Ronald L. Besser that provides a discussion of AIDS and other lethal diseases — its origins, medical treatments and suggested vaccines.

Besser first learned to scribe from the celestial archives decades ago. In a revelatory presentation inspired by his ability to connect to medical professionals beyond the realm of Earth, he offers many unique insights into humankind’s history and medical conditions as the world continues to battle deadly contagions and a pandemic. “The Origins of AIDS and Autism” is a unique presentation of ideas and insights that examines several diseases such as AIDS, Alzheimer’s and Lupus, their effects on humankind and the world, and potential treatments to eradicate them from society forever.



When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, “That human disease of this character is preventable in some measure, but curable when better understanding of what causes them in the first place. We offer vaccine recipes to do some of that which pharmaceutical companies can prepare or even in an emergency some may be cooked in the kitchen when the medical profession cannot be found.”

“The Origins of AIDS and Autism” will appeal to the intelligent layman and those wishing to live a natural existence. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811295-the-origins-of-aids-and-autism.

“The Origins of AIDS and Autism”

By Ronald L. Besser

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781665702256

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781665702249

E-Book | 168 pages | ISBN 9781665702263

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ronald L. Besser was a civil administrator for 30 years. Upon retiring, he began writing words from medical doctors from spirit to mind, which began in July of 1988 and continues today. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from York College. He is a veteran with military service during the Vietnam War. Besser’s profession was in the sciences but his heart was always with the service to God and his superlative ways to heal serious diseases for the better of all mankind. He is presently 78 years of age and actively pursues this work with completing more books in the future.

