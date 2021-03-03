NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Bernadette Miller marks her literary debut with the release of “A House in the Land of Shinar” (published by Archway Publishing). This historical novel set in 3500 B.C. dramatizes the probable origins of several stories from the Old Testament based on archaeological evidence mostly unknown to the public.

In ancient Saudi Arabia, the beloved daughter of a Bedouin Arab named Tiras is sacrificed to his tribe’s imaginary bull-god. Devastated, Tiras grows determined to find a kinder god and save his two sons. Accompanied by his donkey, Tiras sets out for the sophisticated non-Arab land of Sumer, crossing the dangerous Nefud Desert. In Sumer, he hopes to discover a faith that will bring happiness and prosperity to himself and his tribe. After numerous adventures, he returns home with a new religion — the roots of Judaism. But Tiras struggles to persuade his suspicious tribe to accept the new god. What’s more, he must face the consequences of his affair with a Sumerian woman whom he had abandoned. Only time will tell whether he can help his people find meaning in their lives and establish themselves in their own land.

“Although numerous books have been written about the Bible, I believe that my novel is unique,” Miller states. “It’s thought-provoking, as well as entertaining, and clarifies, despite some mythological sources, the underlying purpose of the Bible — relating the history of a Bedouin Arab tribe that led to the Hebrews who sought the path to a moral life — and thereby influenced future generations to seek the same goal.”

At its core, “A House in the Land of Shinar” seeks to remind readers that the Old Testament that has inspired countless millions still offers hope and guidance to a happier life despite the very human, not supernatural, sources. Anyone interested in gaining insights into the Bible will find the novel appealing.

“A House in the Land of Shinar”

By Bernadette Miller

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781480884441

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781480884434

E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781480884458

About the Author

Bernadette Miller earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Maryland University and studied fiction writing at New York University and the New School for Social Research. Her short stories have been published in over 40 literary magazines, including Firelands Arts Review (Bowling Green State Univ., Ohio), University of Portland Review, Calliope (Roger Williams College), Skylark (Purdue University), The Binnacle (University of Maine at Machias) and Jewish Currents. In addition to numerous short stories, Miller has written five historical novels. “A House in the Land of Shinar” is the first to be published. She is working on her fifth historical novel: an unusual love story set in Brooklyn, New York, during the Second World War. Miller currently lives in New York.





