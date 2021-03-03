The Board of Directors appoints Oswald Schmid as CEO of Bekaert
The Board of Directors of Bekaert has appointed Oswald Schmid as Chief Executive Officer. Oswald Schmid has been leading the Bekaert Group Executive as interim CEO since 13 May 2020, when he was appointed member of the Board of Directors.
Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am proud to announce the appointment of Oswald Schmid as the CEO of Bekaert. The Board is convinced that Oswald is the right person at the helm of Bekaert. His leadership capabilities have been critically important in guiding the company toward a higher level performance, despite the unprecendented challenges faced throughout the health crisis. We are raising our ambitions for the near future and consider continuity in successful leadership at the CEO level an important enabler to reach those ambitions.”
The appointment of Oswald Schmid as CEO of Bekaert takes immediate effect.
Bekaert delivers solid profit growth and strengthens the balance sheet
uEBIT of € 272 million or 7.2% margin on sales – uROCE up +28% to 12.2% – net debt/uEBITDA of 1.26
Bekaert has successfully implemented the first steps of its transformation toward higher performance and delivered on all priorities set forth to restore a healthy balance sheet and improve the margin performance. Strong on execution, the Company has effectively captured the opportunities resulting from a fast and significant rebound in various markets in the second half of 2020 while efficiently countering the significant impact of Covid-19 through mitigating measures and structural performance improvements.
Financial highlights FY2020
Outlook
Despite a fast and strong rebound in several markets in the past months, the global economic uncertainty remains high.
The structural improvement actions we have been implementing since the end of 2019 and our agile response to Covid-19 have demonstrated their effectiveness in strengthening Bekaert’s overall performance.
Actions to further step up our performance should generate robust progress towards our long term goals:
• We project FY 2021 consolidated sales to reach at least € 4 billion, subject to demand and currency evolutions.
• We intend to exceed the solid underlying EBIT margin of 2020 by 40-60 bps in 2021.
• Net debt on underlying uEBITDA is projected to stay below 1.5 in 2021.
The strong performance we delivered in the difficult year 2020 and our determination to stimulate value creation by further enhancing our business portfolio and seizing value growth in robust markets, have made us more confident about the future potential of Bekaert. We are therefore raising our ambitions for the coming years.
