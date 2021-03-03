SANOMA CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 MARCH 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Susan Duinhoven

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sanoma Corporation

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20210301143105_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,819 Unit price: NaN N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,819 Volume weighted average price: N/A





Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.