SANOMA CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 MARCH 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Susan Duinhoven
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sanoma Corporation
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20210301143105_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,819 Unit price: NaN N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,819 Volume weighted average price: N/A
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
