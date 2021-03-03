Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, is announcing its results for 2020.
Full-year 2020 highlights
Outlook for 2021
We come from a situation where we have seen demand improving quarter over quarter
in the second half of 2020, however, moving into 2021, there has been an increase in lockdowns and restrictions across markets as a result of the continued outbreak of
COVID-19.
With the roll-out of vaccines across markets we expect a more normalized environment during the second half of the year, but we see, however, continued uncertainty for market conditions in the year.
CEO comment
Commenting on the results, Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk, says:
“The year 2020 was a year nobody could have foreseen, and at Nilfisk we were deeply affected by the COVID-19 situation. Thanks to a stellar effort from the Nilfisk workforce across all functions, we stayed fully operational during the pandemic and were able to service our customers. Even though market activity picked up after a steep drop in the beginning of the year, demand did not reach the level from before the pandemic resulting in negative organic growth. This means that 2020 did not materialize as we had anticipated. Through our efforts to tightly manage costs in combination with lowering our structural cost base, we have kept our margins in line with last year despite the revenue drop. In spite of continued uncertainty in the marketplace we are planning for increased market activity and expect to restore growth in 2021.”
Key figures
|FY 2020
|FY 2019
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
| Revenue (mEUR)
|832.9
|966.5
|220.2
|233.8
| Organic growth
|-11.5%
|-4.1%
|-2.1%
|-6.3%
| Gross margin
|41.6%
|42.1%
|42.4%
|40.1%
| EBITDA before special items (mEUR)
|100.5
|117.7
|30.9
|25.2
| EBITDA margin before special items
|12.1%
|12.2%
|14.0%
|10.8%
| EBIT before special items (mEUR)
|32.9
|49.8
|12.1
|7.2
| EBIT margin before special items
|4.0%
|5.2%
|5.5%
|3.1%
Conference call
Nilfisk will host a conference call today at 10:00 CET. Please visit investor.nilfisk.com to access the call. Presentation materials will be available on the website prior to the conference call.
To dial in, please use the following numbers:
Link to webcast: https://streams.eventcdn.net/nilfisk/annual-result-2020/
Contact
Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218
Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2222 8577
